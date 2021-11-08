Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $$18.36 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.