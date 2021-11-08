Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kimball International worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kimball International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $404.95 million, a PE ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 0.89. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

