Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kimco Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,472. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.56%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

