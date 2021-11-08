Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.370 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.04.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.34 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.56%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

