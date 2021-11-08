Kimelman & Baird LLC Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 124,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,399,000. Honeywell International accounts for 2.4% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,117,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

HON traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,039. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

