Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $1.02 Million in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The First Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in The First Bancorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FNLC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $335.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

The First Bancorp Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.