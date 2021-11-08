Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Chevron stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.64. The stock had a trading volume of 98,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,436,396. The company has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.