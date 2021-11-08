Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPM traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $170.11. The stock had a trading volume of 117,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197,312. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $502.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.