Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $125.79. 73,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $222.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

