Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

KXS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$225.73.

TSE:KXS traded up C$8.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$209.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,466. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,976.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$193.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.53. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$211.35.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total value of C$340,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at C$749,458.65. Also, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at C$809,272.17. Insiders have sold 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,227 in the last three months.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

