King DAG (KDAG) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and $19,907.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00236075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00099412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

