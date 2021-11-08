Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 450 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $78.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $78.43.

