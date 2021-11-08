Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

NYSE SE opened at $357.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

