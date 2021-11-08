Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $637.40 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $421.15 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $650.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $3,365,724. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.