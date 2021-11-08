Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $361,505,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $355.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.52. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $245.96 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

