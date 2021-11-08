Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.45 ($115.83).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €95.24 ($112.05) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.