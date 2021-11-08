KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

NYSE KIO opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $16.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

