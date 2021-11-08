Klever (KLV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $144.00 million and $1.48 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00081075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00083163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.09 or 1.00541668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.07186236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

