KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.73.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

