KoHo Chain (KHC) Market Cap Hits $192,612.50

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $192,612.50 and approximately $1,747.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00081075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00083163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.09 or 1.00541668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.07186236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021290 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

