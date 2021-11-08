Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. 13,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,507. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

