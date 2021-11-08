Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

KTB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

