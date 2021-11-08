Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $14.10

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.67. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 799 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 209,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,890.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

