Krones’ (KRNTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRNTY. HSBC cut Krones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Get Krones alerts:

OTCMKTS KRNTY remained flat at $$50.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. Krones has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.