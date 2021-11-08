Kubient (KBNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%.

Get Kubient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Kubient has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

In other Kubient news, Director Grainne M. Coen bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kubient stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Kubient at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.