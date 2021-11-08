KuCoin Shares Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00229539 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00097351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

