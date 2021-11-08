La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells $1,889,620.68 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LZB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 232,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.