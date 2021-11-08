Lake Street Capital Downgrades AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) to Hold

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

ATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

