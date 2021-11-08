Landsea Homes (LSEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Landsea Homes to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landsea Homes stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 159.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

