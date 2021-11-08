Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lantheus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

