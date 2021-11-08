LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €66.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.79 ($84.45).

LXS stock opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

