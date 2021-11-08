Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

