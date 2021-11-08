LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

LZ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 255,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

