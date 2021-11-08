Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00096664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,424.14 or 0.99813026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.94 or 0.07165787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021134 BTC.

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

