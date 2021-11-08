Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.54. 16,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,212. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.