Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Leslie’s stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

