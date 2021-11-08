Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0012

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Lethean has a market cap of $975,691.98 and approximately $2,611.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,895.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,745.31 or 0.07201283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.21 or 0.00338740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.45 or 0.00958264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.77 or 0.00415463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00263641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00224692 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

