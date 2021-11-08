Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 93.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,261 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 371,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,438 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 80,069 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

