LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $171.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $144.06 on Friday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

