Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

XPP stock opened at GBX 5,440 ($71.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,312.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,236.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In other XP Power news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

