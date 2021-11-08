Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 877.50 ($11.46).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 841.50 ($10.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 898.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 868.52. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 668 ($8.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

