Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Increased to $26.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

