Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $1.80 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002775 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $226,873.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.65 or 0.00316316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

