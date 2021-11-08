Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $73.05 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

