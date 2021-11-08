LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $48.66 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $48.66 million and $100,824.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00233498 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00097096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,064,322,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,313,303 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.