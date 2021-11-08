Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of LLNW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 2,656,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,893. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

LLNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limelight Networks stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Limelight Networks worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

