Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

LLNW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limelight Networks stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Limelight Networks worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

