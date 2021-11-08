Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $430,340.04 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $430,340.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $742,625.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00.

LFUS opened at $319.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.67. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.06 and a fifty-two week high of $321.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $365,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

