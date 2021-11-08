Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce $105.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.22 million and the lowest is $102.11 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $440.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $455.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $436.53 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $441.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

In related news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $977,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,368 shares of company stock worth $5,712,301. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 401,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

