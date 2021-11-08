Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,222 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 553,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after buying an additional 83,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,301 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

